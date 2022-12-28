India Ready to Bid For 2036 Olympics, Gujarat Can Host Games, Says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Thakur feels if India can host the G20 Presidency in a grand way then the government is more than capable of hosting the Olympics.

India Ready to Bid For 2036 Olympics, Gujarat to Host Games: Anurag Thakur. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has revealed that India is ready to host 2036 Olympics and believes Gujarat will be the perfect host to the games as it has all the infrastructure of hosting such a mega event.

“If India can host the G20 Presidency in such a big way, I am sure the government will be able to pitch in to host the Olympics in the country along with the IOA. We all know that the slots are booked till 2032. But 2036 onwards, we have hopes and I am sure India will fully prepare and bid for the Olympics,” Thakur told The Times of India.

He has assured that India will not just host the Olympics, they will organise it in the biggest way possible.

“India is ready to positively bid for it. There is no reason for us to say ‘No’. If India is putting in so much effort to promote sports, I can assure you that we will not only host the Olympics, we will host it in a big way. This is the right time to host the Games. If India is making news in every sector from manufacturing to services, then why not in sports? India is looking very seriously at bidding for the 2036 Olympics,” he told.

“Gujarat has several times expressed interest in hosting the Olympics. They have the infrastructure — from hotels, hostels, airports and sports complexes. They are serious about the bid. It’s also part of the state government’s manifesto to host the Olympics in Gujarat,” Thakur said.