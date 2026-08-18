India record their biggest FIH Women’s World Cup win with 6-1 triumph over South Africa

The Indian team ripped through South Africa for its biggest win in the FIH Women's World Cup 2026 on the eve of the men's Indo-Pak meeting tomorrow

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The Indian women's team after beating South Africa 6-1. (Credits: Hockey India/X)

India moved closer to the next round of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup after producing a convincing 6-1 win over South Africa in their second Pool D match on Tuesday.

The result put India on four points from two games, level with China at the top of the pool. India currently lead on goal difference, while England have three points. South Africa, after two defeats, are out of the qualification race. India will take on England in their final pool match on Thursday, with a place in the next round at stake.

India’s biggest advantage came from their attacking play, with six different players finding the net. Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana were the scorers.

South Africa started with more intent and won a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but Bichoo Devi made a comfortable save. India gradually took control and created their first opening through a counter-attack. Baljit Kaur won a penalty corner, but Deepika’s flick was kept out by goalkeeper Van Tonder Marlise.

The pressure finally paid off in the 11th minute. Sakshi’s effort was deflected inside the circle and Sunelita reacted quickly to score from close range.

India doubled their advantage early in the second quarter. Navneet converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute, changing the angle of her shot to find a gap between the goalkeeper and defender.

South Africa tried to respond through Onthatile Thati Zulu, who caused problems with her runs down the right. India’s defence, however, remained organised and kept the South Africans from creating clear chances.

India then increased the pressure through a series of penalty corners. On the fifth attempt, Deepika’s flick hit a defender, but Sushila was quickest to react and swept the rebound into the net in the 25th minute.

The hosts had chances to add another before the break. Deepika’s drag-flick was saved by Van Tonder and the rebound hit the post, while South Africa also came close when Ntsopa Mokoena entered the circle. Bichoo stood firm to keep India three goals ahead at half-time.

India did not let up after the restart. Their fourth goal came in the 38th minute after a good attacking move. Navneet found Baljeet, who sent the ball across from the left. Deepika controlled it before scoring with a backhand strike.

Two more goals followed within two minutes. Lalremsiami made it 5-0 in the 44th minute after intercepting a pass from Neha and finishing immediately. Sakshi then scored a minute later after Ishika’s effort struck the post, putting away the rebound.

South Africa finally got a goal in the 55th minute when De Waal Kayla converted a penalty corner. It was only a consolation as India comfortably saw out the match.

The six-goal win also gave India a valuable boost in goal difference, which could prove important when Pool D is decided.