India ride on Sanju Samson brilliance to march into T20 World Cup 2016 FINAL, survive Jacob Bethell blazing ton

India is all set to face New Zealand in the Final after securing a convincing 7-run win over Engalnd in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium

Published: March 5, 2026 11:20 PM IST
By Sruti Thakur | Edited by Sruti Thakur
India ride on Sanju Samson brilliance to march into T20 World Cup 2016 FINAL (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India scripted a thrilling chapter in their T20 World Cup campaign, edging out England by seven runs in a high-scoring second semifinal at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side will now face New Zealand in the summit clash, setting up a blockbuster final on Sunday. After being asked to bat first India unleashed an explosive batting display on a batting-friendly pitch.

Opener Sanju Samson stole the show with a breathtaking 42-ball 89, laced with seven towering sixes and eight crisp fours. Despite early wicket of Abhishek Sharma, Samson’s aggressive strokeplay set the tone as India raced to a commanding position in the powerplay. Ishan Kishan provided solid support from the other end with a quick 39, while Shivam Dube smashed crucial 43 runs.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

