After low scores from promising cricketers Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson in the first T20I at Canberra, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reckoned that the management should persist with them and be patient. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Birthday: Virender Sehwag Wishes India Opener in Unique Style Ahead of 2nd T20I vs Australia

“The Indian team should be patient with Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey and not drop them now after you have played them a match,” he said on his YouTube channel after India beat Australia by 11 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Gets Trolled by Twitterati For Hate Speech Amid Farmers Protest

While Samson scored 23 off 15 balls, Manish was dismissed for two runs off eight balls. There is no doubt that both the cricketers have the ability to shine on the big stage and that is the reason why Chopra wants the management not to drop them in the upcoming two games. Also Read - India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Added to T20I Squad, Cameron Green Released to play For Australia A

Chopra also pointed out that it is difficult to bat at No 4 and No 5 in the batting order in T20Is, especially because both the players are top-order batsmen. Hence, he felt the two should not be blamed.

“Shikhar got out at the start. I am not going to say anything to Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey because they were playing their first match. One was played at No.4 and the other at No.5 which is difficult as they play up the order in the IPL. So, it is slightly tough as you get a new role here.”

Meanwhile, impressed with Ravindra Jadeja’s batting form, former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons he should be promoted to bat at No 5 and play an extra all-rounder instead of a batsman.

On Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side would look to seal the T20I series with a win at SCG. It would be interesting to see if India makes any changes to their winning squad.