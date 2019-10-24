India have slipped two rungs to be placed 106 in the latest FIFA Rankings following their 1-1 draw against neighbours Bangladesh in a world cup qualifier match earlier in October.

India, who were 104th in the rankings, failed Bangladesh who were then ranked 187th. This came after The Blue Tigers held Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw last month.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have climbed up three spot and are now 184th in the rankings.

The latest update in the rankings have come after recent 184 international matches which, though, have made little impact at the top. FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Belgium are still the No. 1 side in the world followed by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd) – all static. However, Uruguay (5th), Croatia (7th) and Argentina (9th) have each gained a spot.

Other top sides to have made upward movements include Ukraine (22nd) and Japan (28th) – both three places up while Turkey have risen to 32nd from 36th and Russia 37th from 42.

The next updated rankings are to be released on November 28.

Top-10 teams in Men’s FIFA Rankings

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Uruguay

6. Portugal

7. Croatia

8. Spain

9.Argentina

10. Colombia