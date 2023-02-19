Home

India Squad For 3rd, 4th Test vs Australia to be Announced Today – Report

Ind vs Aus: Not many changes are likely to happen. It would be interesting to see if any changes or addition is made.

Delhi: India got their Border-Gavaskar Trophy off to an ideal start by defeating Australia by innings and 132 runs at Nagpur. With the second Test on at Delhi, it is reported that the Indian squad for the final two Tests would be announced today (February 19). Not many changes are likely to happen. It would be interesting to see if any changes or addition is made.

Given the good glovework KS Bharat has shown during the two Tests, certainly he retains his spot. While not many changes are expected, it would be interesting to see if Shubman Gill gets in the XI in place of out-of-form KL Rahul.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Australia has a lead in the second innings of the ongoing Delhi Test. With seven wickets in hand, the tourists have put pressure on the hosts and it would be interesting to see if India can fight back. At the time of filing the copy, Australia was 95 for four. India has picked up three big wickets inside the first hour of the third day. Ravichandran Ashwin has picked two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja has got one. Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb are in the middle.

The ball is turning and keeping low here.

