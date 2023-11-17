Home

India Squad For IND vs AUS T20I Series to be Announced After ODI WC 2023 Final – REPORT

Ind vs Aus T20I: With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the frontrunner to lead the side.

India squad for IND vs AUS T20 series likely to be delayed for WC final.

Mumbai: It was being believed that the Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia would be announced after the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final, but that has not happened. So, what is the reason. As per a report, it is believed the delay in announcement is taking place as the BCCI is waiting for the ODI WC final to get over. In all probability, the squad would be announced after the WC final. With Hardik Pandya ruled out of the ODI WC due to an injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the frontrunner to lead the side.

Like in the Asian Games, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman is likely to travel with the Indian team as head coach as senior team head coach Rahul Dravid, along with other backroom staff are also likely to get a break.

With most of the senior players out, the squad will look similar to the one that went to China for the Asian Games. It is to be noted that Dravid’s contract as India’s head coach ends after the World Cup and he will be back for the South Africa tour if the former India captain agrees to a contract extension.

India Predicted Squad: Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

The opening T20I will be played on November 23 in Vizag, while the final game would be played on December 3 in Chinnaswamy.

