Mumbai: With the Indian squad for the South Africa tour likely to be announced today, speculations are rife over who makes it and who misses out. Multiple reports suggest that Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane may not make the flight for the series. There are also reports that suggest that a few fresh faces could make it to the side. The Indian board has hinted that it will pick a large-sized team due to the Omicron scare that is slowly but surely gripping the world.

If that is the case, then a 20-21 member contingent would travel to South Africa for the Test, ODI, and then the T20I series.

One cricketer who would be hoping he makes it to the squad as a part of the limited-overs side is the veteran opener, Shikhar Dhawan. Thanks to the ominous form of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma over the past two seasons – Dhawan has missed most international matches.

Yet, he has racked up the runs whenever presented with an opportunity. In the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League, Dhawan amassed 587 runs in 16 matches at an average of 39. 13. He was one of the major reasons why the Delhi Capitals made it to the playoffs.

He got the side off to steady starts which helped the side get a platform to launch from in the backend. With Rahul and Rohit likely to be first-choice openers, Dhawan could surely be picked as the reserve opener. He has the experience and that is irreplaceable.