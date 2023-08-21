LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: Meeting Over; Announcement SOON – REPORT

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates, August 21, Delhi: BCCI is set to announce the Indian team today. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will reveal the side. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 21, 2023 1:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 today. The announcement will happen from Delhi as per reports. As per reports, the announcement would happen at 1:30 PM IST. There are question marks over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and it would be interesting to see he gets picked or not. During the Asia Cup, India play arch-rivals Pakistan twice and both the games would draw massive crowds. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2.

  • 1:12 PM IST

  • 1:11 PM IST

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: Announcement to happen soon. Our correspondent reports from ground zero.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: So yes, our correspondent informs us that the team management is unhappy with Hardik Pandya’s captaincy in West Indies.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: Our correspondent Kaushik Paul reports that KL Rahul would be in the squad amid much speculation.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: India batter Shikhar Dhawan has revealed the first five players he would pick if he was selecting a dream XI for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The five players are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: Ian Bishop said, “Kohli is a man for the big stage – He was one of the people who stood up for India in Australia – I hope he will do well in World Cup as well because he is a master of the occasion – fantastic player in white ball cricket, especially in 50 overs”.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: Speculations grow around KL Rahul. Till a couple of days back, he seemed to be a certainty – but a latest report on a national daily claims otherwise.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: Our correspondent informs that Jay Shah, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar would all be answering questions from the media today after the squad announcement.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup: A lot of positions would be discussed. For example the No. 4 position would be discussed at length. Hopefully, there would be some clarity after the announcement.

