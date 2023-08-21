Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: End of The Road For Dhawan?
live

LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: End of The Road For Dhawan?

Updated: August 21, 2023 4:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Team India Squad Announcement

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 today. The announcement will happen from Delhi as per reports. As per reports, the announcement would happen at 1:30 PM IST. There are question marks over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and it would be interesting to see he gets picked or not. During the Asia Cup, India play arch-rivals Pakistan twice and both the games would draw massive crowds. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2.

Live Updates

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Rahul has been picked for the Asia Cup squad. Despite getting picked, there are reports that he is not 100 per cent fit.

  • 3:27 PM IST

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Talking about the openers, Agarkar said that it is unfortunate that veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who last played for India in December last year, has to miss out.
    “Rohit is not bad (laughs), Shubman has had a phenomenal 2-2.5 years and Ishan as well. Shikhar has been terrific and we all know his records. But at this moment, there are three players who are doing really well and are our preferred openers. Unfortunately, someone has to miss out,” said Agarkar.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Talking about where Ishan Kishan would fit in when KL Rahul plays, Rohit said, he wants players who are fine with batting anywhere.
    “One thing I want in this team is to make sure everyone is okay to bat anywhere. You need flexibility, guys who can step up at any position. No one should say, ‘I am good at this position or I am good at that position’.

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Talking about the lack of batters who can bowl, Rohit said that the current squad is the best the team has and they cannot create a batter who can bowl overnight.
    “Whatever we have right now, they are the best. We give them chances to play and perform. You cannot make batters who can bowl overnight. These guys are batters, they have scored runs, and that is why they are here. Maybe Rohit and Kohli can roll some arm in the World Cup. (laughs),” said Rohit.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: On all-rounder, Hardik Pandya’s role in the Asia Cup, skipper Rohit said that his role will stay the same.
    “He has done it for years. His role is going to be the same, to bowl overs, bat the way he bats and field. There is nothing different we want him to do. What he does is what is required of us. If he keeps doing that, the team will be well-balanced,” said Rohit.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: On Tilak Varma’s inclusion in the squad, Agarkar said, “Tilak Varma is promising. Asia Cup is a big opportunity for him. We saw some real promise not only in terms of performances but also temperament during the T20I series against West Indies. This will give him exposure. He is also a left-hander,” said Agarkar in a press conference.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: We had to rotate them. Some players missed out due to workload management. We had to try what combination suited us. We tried Axar at number four, a left-hander at number four and allowed him to play with freedom. Once we get into World Cup, we want to rest assured that this is what we want to do.”

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: It is about the batting unit coming together as a batting unit and getting the job done. There have been challenges. Guys have been put under pressure. We have had some injuries, we had to try and see other players in that position.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: About who plays in the number four position for India in Asia Cup and the World Cup, Rohit said, “You got guys who can bat at number four (laughs). It is not about number four, but about the top three, then from there onwards. It is not just one position that can win us a game and a tournament.

