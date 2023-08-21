Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Rahul Picks NEW Injury – Check DEETS
live

LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Rahul Picks NEW Injury – Check DEETS

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates, August 21, Delhi: BCCI is set to announce the Indian team today. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will reveal the side. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 21, 2023 2:44 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Team India Squad Announcement

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 today. The announcement will happen from Delhi as per reports. As per reports, the announcement would happen at 1:30 PM IST. There are question marks over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and it would be interesting to see he gets picked or not. During the Asia Cup, India play arch-rivals Pakistan twice and both the games would draw massive crowds. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2.

Live Updates

