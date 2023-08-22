LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Rahul Set to Miss Pakistan HUMDINGER

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates, August 21, Delhi: BCCI is set to announce the Indian team today. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will reveal the side. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 22, 2023 7:27 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | Team India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is set to announce the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 today. The announcement will happen from Delhi as per reports. As per reports, the announcement would happen at 1:30 PM IST. There are question marks over Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and it would be interesting to see he gets picked or not. During the Asia Cup, India play arch-rivals Pakistan twice and both the games would draw massive crowds. India play their opener against Pakistan on September 2.

Live Updates

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “Hardik’s role is going to be same bowl overs, bat there is nothing different we want him to do, if he does that the team will be well balanced” said Rohit Sharma

  • 6:34 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “Flexibility doesn’t mean we create havoc in our lineup and send Hardik Pandya to open and send our openers at No.8” said Rohit Sharma
  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “No such thing as being favourites, or underdogs, as far as our prep is considered, this tournament is to challenge us, put ourselves under pressure, getting together as a group and doing well” said Rohit Sharma

  • 6:20 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “Eventually, India will have to leave out one middle order player and one fast bowler. I do believe though that in a 9 game tournament, you should have 16-17 member squads. If a player has an injury that takes two weeks to heal, you don’t want to replace him because you might need him later. I think 15 is fine for a 4-5 game league phase but for such a long tournament, I would prefer 17,”
    tweeted Harsha Bhogle.
  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “Chahal was discussed, but sometimes it is the balance of the side we had to look at. Kuldeep has been really good, Axar has done well, but to fit two wrist spinners was difficult,” so Chahal had to miss out says Ajit Agarkar

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “We had a deep discussion on off-spinner and leggie. What boiled down to was the batting option at 8 and 9. Axar had a good run with the bat this year in white ball, he played really well in IPL as well,” said Rohit Sharma.

  • 6:05 PM IST

  • 6:03 PM IST

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: “We thought of Ashwin and Washi (Sundar). But as you can see Chahal missed out, because we can only pick 17. And we cannot drop a seamer, seamers will be crucial in the next two months. Doors are not closed for anyone one,” Rohit Sharma.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Squad For Asia Cup: Between Chahal & Yadav — while the options are similar — both don’t add muscle to the batting order. So, two for the price of one doesn’t make sense here.

