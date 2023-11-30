Home

IND Squad For SA Tour: SKY, Rahul, Rohit to Lead in T20Is, ODIs, Tests Respectively – OFFICIAL

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma requested the BCCI for a break from ODIs and T20Is against South Africa. They have been named in the Test squad.

India Tour of South Africa Squads

LIVE UPDATES – India’s Squad For South Africa Tour: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from ODIs and T20Is against South Africa, the squads of which were announced by the BCCI on Thursday. However, both Kohli and Rohit are a part of the Test squad. KL Rahul has been named as ODI captain while Suryakumar Yadav will lead in the shortest format. Suryakumar s currently leading India against Australia in T20I series at home.

