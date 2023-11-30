Top Recommended Stories

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma requested the BCCI for a break from ODIs and T20Is against South Africa. They have been named in the Test squad.

Updated: November 30, 2023 9:18 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India Tour of South Africa Squads

LIVE UPDATES – India’s Squad For South Africa Tour: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested from ODIs and T20Is against South Africa, the squads of which were announced by the BCCI on Thursday. However, both Kohli and Rohit are a part of the Test squad. KL Rahul has been named as ODI captain while Suryakumar Yadav will lead in the shortest format. Suryakumar s currently leading India against Australia in T20I series at home.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:08 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour
    · Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.
    · Mr Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.
  • Nov 30, 2023 8:07 PM IST

    India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

  • Nov 30, 2023 8:07 PM IST

    India’s squad for 2 Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:36 PM IST
    28th November – The BCCI extended Rahul Dravid’s tenure.
    30th November – Rahul Dravid said, “I haven’t signed anything yet, let the papers come from the BCCI”.
  • Nov 30, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Well, well, there are reports now claiming that Sanju Samson could be in the ODI squad.

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Jay Shah, Dravid, Agarkar, BCCI officials are present in the meeting. They will in all probability speak with Rohit Sharma, who is in London before making the announcement.

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: If Pujara and Rahane do not get picked for the Tests in South Africa then it is safe to assume that it is the end of the road for them.

  • Nov 30, 2023 7:05 PM IST

    The WAIT means speculations are growing…

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: We feel there has already been a lot of drama around the squad announcement. Well, will it actually happen tonight or would we have to wait for tomorrow?

  • Nov 30, 2023 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND’s Squad For SA Tour: Latest reports suggest that Rohit Sharma will lead the side in T20Is, whereas KL Rahul would be the captain of the ODI’s.

