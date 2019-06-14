The Indian men’s football team found their position unchanged in the latest team rankings released by FIFA on Friday. India was at 101 earlier and will remain at the same spot till the global governing body of football publish their new team ranking list.

India, who recently participated in King’s Cup in Thailand, lost one and won the other in the tournament. The Igor Stimac-coached side will next face Tajikistan on July 7 in the Intercontinental Cup.

According to the new rankings, Belgium continue their stay at the top as they increased their lead over second-ranked France with the UEFA Euro qualifying wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland.

The spots of the leading four teams were unchanged in the latest ranking with plenty of movements elsewhere in top 20. Portugal, who raised their position by two places, find themselves at five, while Spain with a similar movement finished at seven.

Iran has become the only Asian country to feature in the top 20 as they moved one spot to finish at the 20th rank. Other than Iran, another Asian country Japan is at 28th, while South Korea remain unmoved at 37.

Also, there were plenty of success stories in the recent rankings. Senegal and Kosovo have climbed up to 22 and 126, respectively, to attain their highest ever FIFA rank. The likes of Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Armenia and Malaysia, among others, have taken a huge leap forward as all of them moved more up more than five places.