International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday said that India is among the three nations who have made a bid to host the next edition of the men’s Hockey World Cup.

Malaysia and Belgium are the other two contenders who have also submitted their bidding dossier to conduct the event. Both the nations have said that they will prefer to host the event in the period of July 1 to July 17, 2022.

India, who have hosted the men’s World Cup thrice, meanwhile, are keen to host the event in the window of January 13 to January 29 in 2023.

For the women’s World Cup, there are as many as five nations who presented their bid.

While Malaysia and New Zealand want to conduct the event in the period of January 13 to 29 in 2023, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands are keen to host the event in the July 1 to 17, 2022 window

“It’s great to see that so many national associations and countries want to host our quadrennial flagship events. This is encouraging for the further growth of our sport,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

To thoroughly examine all bids and make a recommendation to the Executive Board (EB), an FIH Task Force is scheduled to meet on November 6

The EB will then take a final decision about the hosts of both the events on November 8, 2019 during their meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

While Belgium are the defending champions in the men’s category, the Netherlands had won the last edition of the women’s World Cup.