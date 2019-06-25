Lausanne (Switzerland): India proposed to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai after IOC president Narinder Batra and member Nita Ambani submitted the formal bid to the committee chief Thomas Back on the sidelines of the governing body’s 134th Session on Tuesday.

The IOC session in Mumbai is expected to choose the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Lausanne, Switzerland: Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and IOC member Nita Ambani submitted the formal bid to the IOC Chief Thomas Back on the sidelines of the governing body’s 134th Session. https://t.co/E8nuV1XUxY — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

“2022-2023 happens to be the 75th year of Indian Independence and what better way for Indian sports to celebrate the occasion by having the entire Olympic family/community in India,” Batra said.

Batra is set to be elected as a new IOC member during the Session on Wednesday.

An IOC Session is the general meeting of the members of the IOC, held once a year in which each member has one vote. It is the IOC’s supreme organ and its decisions are final.

India had wanted to host the ongoing session but it lost to the Italian city of Milan. Later, Milan had to step back from the role after Italy decided to bid for the 2026 Winter Games instead.

An IOC rule prohibits host city candidates from being elected in their home country. The Italian city was on Monday named as host of 2026 Winter Olympics.

It was 1983 when India had hosted an IOC session, in New Delhi.

(With Inputs from Agencies)