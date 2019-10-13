South Africa were no match to India as the Virat Kohli-led unit beat Faf du Plessis and Co by an innings and 137 runs to win the second Test of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to complete a series win, with a game to spare, on Sunday.

While Mayank Agarwal, a double centurion from the first Test, laid a solid foundation with his second hundred in international cricket on the opening day of the second Test, Kohli, during his record-breaking knock of unbeaten 254, made sure that India need not bat for the second time in the match as the hometeam posted 601/5 declared on the board.

Although the South African tail – Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander – showed fight in both the innings, it was never going to be enough to deny India a victory.

By winning the Pune Test, India (11) surpassed Australia (10) to become the team with the most successive Test series wins at home. Australia had achieved the feat twice – 1994/95-2000/01 and 2004-2008/09.

Kohli, who was captaining in his 50th Test, also completed his 30th win as an India captain. Only Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting are ahead of Kohli with 37 and 35 wins respectively after their first 50 Tests as captain.

The innings and 137-run defeat was South Africa’s first innings defeat since their innings and 57-run loss against India in Kolkata in February 2010. Also, this was South Africa’s only the second time when India beat South Africa by a margin of an innings.

Additionally, this was only the second time when South Africa lost by an innings and 100 or more runs to team other than England and Australia.

Before India’s win in Pune, Sri Lanka was the only other team (in addition to Australia and England) that had beaten South Africa by an in innings margin. The Island nation had achieved that feat in Colombo in 2006 when they beat the Proteas by an innings and 153 runs.