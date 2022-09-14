Mumbai: The Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia was announced a couple of days ago by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). While players like Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made comebacks to the squad, a few names were missing. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s name was also missing along with injured Ravindra Jadeja. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has picked three players who could have been picked for the marquee event in Australia.Also Read - Mohammed Shami Should be Picked in Rohit Sharma-Led India's T20I Playing XI Ahead of T20 WC. Here's Why

"I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season," Vengsarkar told The Indian Express. "I can't really comment on who bats at what number. It is up to the think tank, the coach, the captain and the vice-captain. But I feel Suryakumar Yadav, who is batting at 4, can bat at 5 as well. He can be a great finisher," he said.

"T20 is not like ODIs and Test cricket, where you need certain batters at certain positions. In this format, anybody can bat anywhere. You don't have time to settle down. One should go after the bowlers from ball one," Vengsarkar added.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.