New Delhi: The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The selection committee made some tough calls while excluding senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal from the squad. However, veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India's limited-overs set-up after almost four years.

The exclusion of Chahal, who was the leading spinner for India in the past few years, raised many eyebrows as BCCI decided to choose Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ashwin over him.

Meanwhile, India didn't pick any third opener as Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw failed to make the cut. In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer lost his place to Suryakumar Yadav. While Iyer has been picked as the stand-by player.

The fans on Twitter went berserk after the team announcement as they were surprised by Ashwin in the squad and were shocked with Chahal’s exclusion.

It seems @BCCI has compensated very well to @ashwinravi99 for bein ignored during team selection in test by selecting him in T20 squad. Very well deserved.#TeamIndia #T20WorldCupsquad #t20worldcup2021 #AskTheExpert #ENGvIND — Pratik (@pratikdedhia06) September 8, 2021

Surpise @ashwinravi99 is back into T20 & No @yuzi_chahal — Akash Tiwari (@mr_tripathi_05) September 8, 2021

Can’t win the world cup with @yuzi_chahal he has been a champion bowler, hope we won’t miss him. #T20WorldCupsquad #dhonimentor #t20worldcup2021 — Pratyush Mudgal (@MUDGALHERE) September 8, 2021



Meanwhile, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor of the team for the mega T20 carnival. Dhoni-led India to the T20 World Cup glory in 2007 where the Men in Blue arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

The Twitterati were extremely happy to see Dhoni been appointed as the mentor as they went to nostalgia with the former captain’s memory.

Former India Captain Ms Dhoni

to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup. After seeing this #MSDhoni #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fiaafdmY0F — Ankit anand (@Ankit8122) September 8, 2021



India Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.