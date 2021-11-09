New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 16-member T20I squad that will take on New Zealand starting 17th November for the three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma was elected as the new T20I captain on expected lines with Virat Kohli stepping down from his role, a decision he took before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Appointed as T20I Captain For India

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer made their way into the T20 squad on the back of a brilliant IPL 2021. There are a host of changes with Bhuvneshwar Kumar finding a place after a disappointing T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal make the final cut with former captain Virat Kohli rested and Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur left out.

While a lot of people expected Shikhar Dhawan to be recalled in the shortest version of the game but the selectors have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the time being with Suryakumar Yadav being an automatic choice in the middle-order.

India vs New Zealand Schedule, Venue and Start Time

November 17: 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7 pm)

November 19: 2nd T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (7 pm)

November 21: 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7 pm)

November 25-29: 1st Test at Green Park, Kanpur (9:30 am)

November 3rd-7th: 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (9:30 am)

New Zealand have already announced their squad for the two Tests and 3 T20Is to be played in India. Trent Boult and pace allrounder Colin de Grandhomme have made himself unavailable for the upcoming two-match Test series against India due to the prospect of further time in bio-secure bubbles and managed isolation, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) last week.

India squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

New Zealand squad for T20Is: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee