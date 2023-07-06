Home

India T20I squad: No such thing as a perfect team

The big names of Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Chahal and now Axar Patel will lead a young side. An investment for the future, for sure, though a positive result will be demanded against the Caribbeans.

Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I side against West Indies. (Pic: BCCI)

New Delhi: The first job for the newly-named Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was to name the T20 International squad that will take on the West Indies in a five-match series from August 3. And, as expected, there were headlines galore about the squad, as well as questions about those who had been left out. Nothing in Indian cricket ever generates as much opinion on social media than a team being named and some names going missing in it.

This was no different. But while there are some interesting additions to the side, if anyone thought the former fast bowler would send down a fiery yorker, they would be disappointed.

The Hardik Pandya-led side seems to have checked most boxes, but there is nothing called a perfect team. Most of the players in the squad are as expected, though Tilak Varma’s inclusion adds an interesting angle.

As was expected, questions immediately came up about why players like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad were not in the side.

While the squad has a decisive look about who will play T20 cricket for India from now – as most of the senior players are presumably no longer in the running – it was also inevitable that some names would miss out.

The platform of Indian cricket has now become massive, The Indian Premier League (IPL), which in all fairness should be the guideline only for T20 cricket, has thrown up so many players that it would be impossible to include all of them.

Varma would be glad to get a call-up and Yashasvi Jaiswal is the current blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket, with Test and T20 call-ups. Had to happen, though his Test inclusion also threw up obvious questions about Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion.

One more chance for Sanju Samson, though one doesn’t feel like he is the No. 1 choice as wicketkeeper, with Ishan Kishan in the side. This too reflects the fact that irrespective of who leads the selectors, media and general pressure and influence always have an effect.

Interesting too to see three wrist spinners in the fray. Between Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, India can be expected to spin a yarn around the West Indies batters. But to see all three in action will really be a luxury.

The seam-up side too is a little predictable, but good to see Avesh Khan getting another opportunity.

The big names of Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Chahal and now Axar Patel will lead a young side. An investment for the future, for sure, though a positive result will be demanded against the Caribbeans, who have just recently seen themselves out of qualification for the 50-over World Cup.

Failing that, the new chairman and his team will once more face questions. But that is part of the job, isn’t it?

