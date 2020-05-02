President of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra has confirmed that India will bid for acquiring the hosting rights of the 2032 Olympics. Having hosted the Commonwealth Games which was a commercial success, it was one marred with controversy, and although India is yet to host a major world event since, Batra said India will try and bag the biggest sporting event in the world, having taken the 2010 CWG learnings into consideration. Also Read - Goa to Continue Preparations For National Games Despite Coronavirus Crisis

"We are serious and definitely pitching for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2032 Olympics," Batra told AFP Friday.

However, before India throw their name in the hat, Batra said the COVID-19 pandemic needs to come under control. Batra informed the documentation process for 2032 Olympics has begun but is currently frozen due to the global pandemic. India have written to the Indian Olympics Association expressing their interest in hosting the events, but are reportedly facing competition from Thailand, Russia and Colombia for the Youth Games.

“Now there is a team that visits the various venues and you keep talking to them and then they submit a report. It is a continuous process which I believe will see no activity until December,” Batra said. “This is not the time to talk with business houses or government about pitching for the Olympics. The first thing should be how we sort out this problem which has come into the world.”

India recently lost the hosting rights for the 2021 World Boxing Championships for not providing visa to shooters from Pakistan for the 2020 World Cup due to political tensions between two countries. And while India ran the risk of losing out future events because of this, Batra feels quite the opposite.

“I can say the biggest takeaway was that India is capable of hosting all big-ticket events whether it is Olympics or any other Games,” he said.