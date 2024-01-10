Home

Sports

‘India to Bid For 2036 Olympics’, Says Mukesh Ambani During Vibrant Gujarat Summit

‘India to Bid For 2036 Olympics’, Says Mukesh Ambani During Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Will India win the bid for the 2036 Olympics?

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: ‘India to bid for 2036 Olympics’, says Mukesh Ambani

Ahmedabad: So yes, India is going to bid for the 2036 Olympics. During the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit, businessman Mukesh Ambani promised that India will finally bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also said that Reliance Industries will make major investments in Gujarat for the same.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.