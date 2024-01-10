Top Recommended Stories

‘India to Bid For 2036 Olympics’, Says Mukesh Ambani During Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Will India win the bid for the 2036 Olympics?

Published: January 10, 2024 11:14 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ahmedabad: So yes, India is going to bid for the 2036 Olympics. During the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit, businessman Mukesh Ambani promised that India will finally bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also said that Reliance Industries will make major investments in Gujarat for the same.

