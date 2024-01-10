By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘India to Bid For 2036 Olympics’, Says Mukesh Ambani During Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Will India win the bid for the 2036 Olympics?
Ahmedabad: So yes, India is going to bid for the 2036 Olympics. During the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Summit, businessman Mukesh Ambani promised that India will finally bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also said that Reliance Industries will make major investments in Gujarat for the same.
