New Delhi, July 23: After the success of the opening season of the Legends League Cricket in Oman, the high-profile T20 league, featuring the legends of the gentleman’s game will now be shifted to India, as the sub-continent nation is all set to host the second season in September, the organisers announced on Saturday.Also Read - Exclusive: Old Rivalries Between Players Are The USP Of Legends League Cricket

“Keeping in mind the huge fan base in India for the legends of the game and the first season’s response received from India, LLC has decided to shift the base to India for the upcoming season in September 2022,” said a statement. Also Read - Legends League Cricket: Inaugural Edition Delivers Massive Valuation Of Rs 403 Crore

We’ve been working on something big behind the scenes, but now the bat’s out of the kit bag. #LegendsLeagueCricket Season 2 is now coming to India!#BossLogonKaGame will be bigger than before – LIVE FROM INDIA. More exciting updates to follow soon.#BossGame #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/3DJk1Pv0nM — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) July 23, 2022

Also Read - Legends League Cricket Reaches More Than 703 Million Fans Across The Globe

During season two, the Legends League Cricket will add more excitement with more than 110 legends from the sport competing in the tournament. The cricket grounds are being decided upon for the league which is starting from September 20, 2022.

Cricketing legends from more than nine nations will participate.

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We have been constantly receiving request from fans to hold the series in India and we are excited to bring the Legends League second season back home. We have the maximum cricket fans here in India. The first season had maximum viewership from India, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka followed by the rest of the world.

“We hope to give a better experience to our viewers and cricket enthusiasts. We are sure that the cricketing fans will rejoice our decision to shift the base to India as the excitement of watching live cricket cannot be matched,” he said.

(With Inputs From IANS)