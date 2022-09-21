New Delhi, Sep 2: Big news coming in for Motorsport fans in India as for the first-time ever, a MotoGP World Championships race will be hosted in the tricolour nation, come next year in 2023. The Grand Prix will be called the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’ and will be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, which has previously hosted F1 races from 2011-13.Also Read - Pallonji Mistry And His Surprising Connection With Indian Sports

MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

“MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emisson,” the promoters of the event said in a release.

The Buddh International Circuit, which will be hosting the MotoGP race, was once home to the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 till 2013, before it was discontinued due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles.

