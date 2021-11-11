New Delhi: It has been learned that India is likely to host the 2031 ICC Cricket World Cup according to Cricbuzz.Also Read - ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops to 8th spot, KL Rahul Jumps to 5th in Batting Chart

Cricbuzz learns from potential broadcasters of the world that the 2024 T20 World Cup is likely to go to the US and West Indies and as a result BCCI may get the 2031 50-over World Cup, as it would be already hosting the 2023 edition. The 2024 World Cup is likely to have a 20-team tournament with 55 matches. ICC are targeting the US so that the gentleman's sport could get a global reach where the game is hardly practiced.

ICC EVENT IN THE USA? USA Cricket could be allotted an ICC event as early as 2024, kick-starting the next global cycle of the world events.@vijaymirror ✍️https://t.co/dXlWJJPl3T — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) November 11, 2021



This year ICC announced the entire schedule for world tournaments from 2024-2031. It has been also learned that a new cycle will begin in 2024 with a T20 World Cup. The fans will be getting to see 14 teams in the 2027 and 2031 50-over World Cups.

If India once again get the opportunity to host the 50-over World Cup, this would be the 5th time they’ll be hosting the showpiece event. The first tournament was hosted in 1987 where Australia turned out winners, in 1996 India co-hosted with Pakistan and Sri Lanka where Sri Lanka ended up as winners and in 2011 India won the world cup on home soil after a 28 year-gap. India were scheduled to host the 2021 t20 world cup, but is was shifted to UAE due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The 2023 edition will be the latest ICC event India will be hosting.