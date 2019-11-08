Having successfully hosted the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year, India are all set to play the hosts again after winning the bid for the 2023 edition.

It will be a record fourth time that India will be hosting the competition since its inception in 1971. Hockey India, alongside three other national associations had submitted a bid to host the 2023 World Cup before eventually

Hosting the showpiece event holds a major significance as it will also be the year in which India will complete 75 years of independence and will look to win the title which they last won in 1975.

The FIH Executive Board announced their decision in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday after the its task force thoroughly examined all bids and made a recommendation to the Executive Board (EB) on Wednesday.

India’s preferred the window to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup is between 13 January and 29 January 2023.

Last year, India had hosted the 14th edition of Men’s Hockey World Cup which was held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Hockey India President Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad expressed his delight at the decision saying, “We are all very delighted to have won the bid to host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup. When we had made the bid, we wanted to give our country another reason to celebrate 75 years of independence adding to that the fact that our last win was registered in 1975. And what better way to celebrate than to witness a pinnacle global event of our national sport on our soil.

He continued, “After having hosted the 14th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 which was recognized as one of the best hockey events ever, we were confident that we can host another Men’s Hockey World Cup, and we are all very delighted on the prospects of hosting the top hockey-playing nations in India. We have the opportunity to use last year’s experience to organize an even better Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.”

HI drew accolades for their hospitality and providing state-of-the-art facilities. Following the success of the event, HI bid for the prestigious tournament yet again, and thus will become the first country ever to host four such editions.

India hosted in 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar).