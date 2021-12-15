New Delhi: India is set to host the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship 2022 in March, and the SAFF U-19 Championship 2022 in July-August, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.Also Read - People Who Objected to My Playing With Boys, Now Appreciate me: Manisha Kalyan

The SAFF U-18 Women's Championship will begin on March 3 while the final slated to take place on March 14, 2022, with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts India to take part in a tournament that will see the five teams face each other once in a round-robin format, before the top two places sides square off for the final on March 14.

Meanwhile, the SAFF U-19 Championship will commence on July 25, with the final set to take place on August 3, 2022. A total of six teams – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts India are set to participate in the tournament.

The six teams will be divided into two groups of three nations each. The groups will be played in a round-robin format with each team set to play against each other once.

The top two teams from each group move into the semifinals on December 31, and the winners move to the final on August 3.