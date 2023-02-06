Home

India to Play 3-Match T20I Series Against Ireland in August- Report

In 2022, Hardik Pandya-led India met Ireland for 2 T20Is and the visitors went onto clean sweep it by 2-0.

India to Play 3-Match T20I Series Against Ireland in August- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India are all set to travel to Ireland for a 3-match T20I series, which is likely to be played in mid-August. The matches are reportedly to be held in Malahide after Ireland’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in the month of July.

As per a latest report by CricketEurope, just like last year, the Men in Blue will go head to head once again with the European side in the latter’s home turf. The report also added that this very series will be a huge boost for Cricket Ireland before they get another financial boost from ICC in 2024.

In 2022, Hardik Pandya-led India met Ireland for 2 T20Is and the visitors went onto clean sweep it by 2-0. In the 1st T20I, India won by 7 wickets with 16 balls to spare and in the following T20I, the Asian side won by a close 4 runs. The home-side gave a good fight and in the upcoming series as well, they will be looking to emulate their heroics once again. So far both the teams have met each other on 5 occasions in the shortest format of the game and the Indian side have come out on top every time.

Even though India are yet to announce their participation for the Ireland Tour. If the tour goes onto take place, it will be roughly two months before the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled to take place on the 2-time Champions’ home soil.

For now, India are preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the 1st Test in Nagpur to start this Friday onwards.

