Melbourne: India will gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup with a home series against Australia featuring three T20 internationals in September later this year. According to a report in foxsports.com.au, “Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September.”Also Read - Former Indian Wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav Suffers Complete Kidney Failure, In Dire Need Of Money For Treatment

The series will serve as a preparation for the showpiece event to be held in Australia in October and November this year. Also Read - India Further Cement Lead At The Top in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Selection As Test Captain Was An Emotional Decision, Based On Subject To Fitness Feels Yuvraj Singh

India’s next assignment is a five-match T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is.

The Rohit Sharma-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on July 1.

The ‘Men in Blue’ are then scheduled to play a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England.