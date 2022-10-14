Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news, the Indian team is likely to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. A report in Cricbuzz confirms that it is subject to the clearance of the government of the time. Right now, it is on the list of the BCCI. Pakistan is set to host the 50-over Asia Cup right after the World Cup in India. The report also claimed that the BCCI is open to traveling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan has been a no-go area for BCCI since 2008. While confirmation still looks a far cry, this piece of news should excite cricket lovers from both nations.Also Read - Mohammed Shami Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah In T20 World Cup, BCCI Confirms

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is set to take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 tournament opener at the iconic MCG on October 23. Pakistan would start as slight favourites given their recent record against India. After beating India last year in the T20 WC in Dubai, Pakistan went on to get the better of Rohit’s India twice in the Asia Cup. Plus, what tilts the odds in favour of Pakistan is the fact that India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and star allrounder are not in the squad. Also Read - India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at MCG; Early Weather Forecast Prediction For Oct. 23 Get Fans Nervous

The Pakistan side is in top form. They recently beat New Zealand in the Tri-series final at Christchurch. The win would give them massive confidence going into the showpiece event. India on the other hand, lost their warm-up game against Western Australia. The Indian team would be hoping they can win their remaining warm-up games ahead of the Pakistan clash. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Form to Jasprit Bumrah Replacement; Concerns For India Ahead of Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Game