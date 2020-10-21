With the India tour of Australia less than a month away and with BCCI deciding to send a big 32-man squad for the series, many new faces could get their big-ticket, thanks to their impressive show in the ongoing Indian Premier League – which has been known to be a platform that has given the national side many good players. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

The IPL is a tournament that gives one and all – who are talented a platform to grow from. The cash-rich league is televised all across the globe and hence more viewers get to see the players and them in due course – become household names.

With the 32-man squad which will tour Down Under for four Tests, three T20I and ODI series which will take place in Australia over a period of two months. Keeping the current pandemic and injuries situation in mind, BCCI has decided to take a big squad.

Five players who could be drafted in the Indian cricket team are:

Devdutt Padikkal: The stylish youngster has been brilliant for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the order. The 20-year old has amassed 296 runs in nine matches and has been one of the key reasons why the franchise has had a good run in the season thus far. Being under Kohli’s watch could help his case as well.

Ravi Bishnoi: The Jodhpur-born cricketer has risen the ranks quickly and could soon get the big national call. After a good show in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, he has now taken it a step further in the IPL. The 20-year old has picked up nine wickets in 10 matches. The leg-spinner has shown heart and is not afraid to toss the ball. His googlies have foxed even the best and he could also be in the running for a national call.

Shivam Mavi: The U-19 star has bowled fast, quick, and has been rewarded. The Knight Rider has picked up seven wickets in seven matches and has been a key member of the squad. Considering the fast and bouncy tracks that would be in offer Down Under, Mavi stands a realistic chance of making the 32.

Kartik Tyagi: Another U-19 product, he too has been on the money this season. The Rajasthan Royals pacer has picked up six wickets in six matches and is taking giant strides in cricket. The 19-year old, like Mavi, would be in the reckoning because of his raw pace.

Abdul Samad: Now, this 18-year old can hit Pat Cummins for a six off the back foot, just take him to Australia. Samad packs a punch as a young cricketer and shows promise to go a long way in the game. This Ranji season he hit the most number of sixes. This youngster could be backed for the national side for his power-hitting abilities.