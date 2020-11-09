BCCI announced a revised squad on Monday that will tour Australia for Tests, T20Is and ODIs. The big news was that India captain Virat Kohli will only feature in the Adelaide Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control of Cricket in India. The other big news that came out from the meeting was that Rohit Sharma will not feature in the limited-overs series, but would be available in the red-ball format for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Also Read - T Natarajan: All You Need to Know About The SRH Pacer Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakravarthy in India Squad For Australia

Kohli who is expecting his first child will fly back home after lending his services in the white-ball format, while Rohit is carrying a hamstring injury – which also saw him miss a couple of games during the IPL. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Why Mumbai Indians Will Beat Delhi Capitals to Lift Record-Extending Fifth IPL Title in Dubai

The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with ®ohit, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Also Read - MI vs DC My11Circle Team Hints And Predictions Drean11 IPL 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain And Substitutes Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match November 10

Most of the players are in UAE and will board the flight to Australia after the IPL final which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Varun Chakravarthy – who was initially picked for the T20Is – has been replaced by T. Natarajan.

The revised squads are as below:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.