Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the limited-overs squad that will host India soon for three ODIs and three T20I series. hile Aaron Finch is set to lead the hosts, Cameron Green has got a maiden national-call for the series. Green has earned a call-up on the back of a brilliant 197 he scored against New South Wales last week following a half-century against South Australia.

Henriques, on the other hand, makes it to the national side after three years and hence eyes would be on him to see how he fares.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has not been picked again. Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar would be handling the spin bowling duties.

Australia will play India in three one-day internationals in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27, followed by three Twenty20’s from Dec. 4.

Also, Moises Henriques makes a comeback to the squad. Mitchell Marsh – who is recovering from an injury – has been named Finch’s deputy for the series.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

“Cameron’s domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer,” selectors chairman Trevor Hohns said in a media release on Thursday.

“As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience,” he added further.

India has also announced its squad for the series earlier this week. As expected, Virat Kohli would be leading the side. The big omission from the tourist’s squad is Rohit Sharma. Rohit – who is carrying a hamstring injury – has not been picked.