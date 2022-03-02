Mumbai: Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian cricket team would be touring Ireland for a two-T20I series in June. For Rohit and his men, it would be another opportunity for them to finalise their T20 playing XI for the T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia later in the year. Both the matches would be played on June 26 and 28 at Malahide.Also Read - India Skipper Rohit Sharma Buys Lamborghini Urus at INR 3.10 Crore

The Ireland series will serve as a precursor to India's England series, with Rohit Sharma and Co expected to feature in 5 ODIs and a Test in July.

📡: MEN’S INTERNATIONALS This summer will be a ‘Season of Stars’ as India, New Zealand and Afghanistan tour Ireland, while we will play South Africa in Bristol. We’re set for the biggest home international season in Ireland ever! ➡️ https://t.co/hHMk6Dgscj#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/feD7eUkZ1J — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) March 1, 2022



“We are delighted to welcome back India Men’s team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side – the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017,” Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said. “Just as important, given we will shortly be heading to a T20 WC, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks goes to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series.

“We decided to postpone both this year’s planned tour to Zimbabwe in April and the home Bangladesh series into 2023. Even with these changes, we’re still hosting a record amount of men’s cricket against some of the world’s top teams this year – with more exciting announcements to come around our women’s fixtures.”