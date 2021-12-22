Centurion: With the Omicron threat looming large in South Africa, there is a possibility that India’s tour could be called off midway. The Indian board has taken a guarantee from their South African counterpart. The CSA’s chief medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra confirmed the news that the South African government has accepted it and has assured even if the borders are closed – the Indian team would be permitted to fly out of the country.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Advice to Virat Kohli-Led Team India to Succeed in Tests in South Africa

"If there needs to be repatriation and the borders are closed, the government has given a guarantee that they will allow the players and the team to go back to India.

CSA's chief medical officer also assured that all possible measures are being done to ensure that the visiting team is safe in South Africa.

“I think we’ve taken whatever measures we can to ensure that the Indian team is not only safe here, but should they need to leave for whatever reason, that the path is open for them to leave at any point that they wish.”, Manjra was quoted by News24.