Centurion: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been in top form lately. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star bowler always stays in headlines due to his celebrations after taking a wicket. His celebration is going viral on social media where he imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s style brilliantly.

The celebrations came after the wicket South African middle order batter Rassie Van der Dussen. Rassie van Der Dussen found Siraj’s pace too hot to handle and the outside edge was comfortably snapped at gully by Ajinkya Rahane. Watch the video here:

Team India bowlers are on fire on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa as they have bagged four quick wickets after the visitors were bowled out for 327 in their first innings at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Tuesday.

Indian pacers lived up to their reputation by running through the South African top half, reducing the hosts to 109 for 5 at tea after Lungi Ngidi’s six-wicket haul limited the visitors to 327 on day three of the first Test. After a good batting day at the onset, the second day’s heavy showers spiced up the pitch to such an extent that as many as 12 wickets were lost in the first two sessions.

If India lost seven of them for an addition of only 55 runs in the morning due to Ngidi’s 6 for 71 and Kagiso Rabada’s complementary 3 for 72, Mohammed Shami (2/16), Jasprit Bumrah (1/12), Mohammed Siraj (1/29) and Shardul Thakur (1/27) all got into the act on a spicy deck with a lot of underlying moisture.

Credit to India that despite losing Bumrah for a better part of second session due to sprained ankle, they didn’t let the intensity down even after Temba Bavuma (31 batting) and Quinton de Kock (34 batting) had added 72 runs for the fifth wicket.

De Kock’s loose shot of a long hop from Thakur that saw him drag one back onto his stumps literally put the Proteas in the dumps. This was after Bumrah bowled a beautiful length with a tiniest movement that had Dean Elgar edging one to Rishabh Pant. Coming in as one change, Shami bowled an in-cutter that breached Keegan Peterson’s defence and then bowled a late leg-cutter that beat Aiden Markram’s outside edge.

Inputs from PTI