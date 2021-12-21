Centurion: Ravichandran Ashwin is easily India’s best spinner and among the best in the world. The 35-year-old has gotten better with time and it is his will to keep improving that makes the difference. In a recent conversation with ESPNCricinfo, the senior Indian spinner revealed he contemplated retirement in 2018 after the England series because he reckoned people were not sensitive enough towards his injuries.Also Read - Not Virat Kohli or KL Rahul; Pakistan Star Shadab Khan Picks Rohit Sharma, David Warner as Toughest Batters to Bowl to

Ashwin asks why was he not backed at during such a phase like others were in the past. “I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons. I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less. I have won a lot of games for the team, and I am not feeling backed,” said Ashwin. Also Read - Centurion Weather Forecast & Prediction For 1st Test Between India-South Africa: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Boxing Day Test