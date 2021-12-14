Mumbai: Before departing for South Africa, Indian wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane practiced with former India cricketer Vinod Kambli. Kambli shared some valuable insights about the conditions in South Africa.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Reacts On The Long Snub Before Selection Into Indian Team; Virat Kohli Stare Off In Latest Interview

India is expected to play three Tests, which will commence on December 26 followed by three ODIs in South Africa. The tour is expected to be a test for both batsmen, especially Rahane, who is not in the best of form and is running out of chances to secure a place in the Indian team.

Kambli shared a post on his official Koo handle which said, "Was a pleasure to help Ajinkya & Rishabh train for the upcoming South Africa series. Shared some valuable insights with them about the SA conditions. My best wishes to them for #INDvSA series. P.S. Christiano got some lessons as well."

Rahane, who captained India in the first Test against New Zealand, was not even amongst the top run getters in India. He was mysteriously dropped from the team due to an injury. He has managed to get only two half century and one century in last 16 tests with an average just over 24.

It will be interesting to see if he makes it to the XI in the Boxing Day test match against the Proteas as Shreyas Iyer has been solid in the two matches, he has played till now.

Pant, should be feeling slightly more relaxed, after getting enough rest during the India-New Zealand test series. He will be keeping wickets in the boxing day test match ahead of Wriddhiman Saha.

Meanwhile, injuries in the Indian camp has complicated things. The new ODI captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the test series following a hamstring injury. Priyank Panchal has been named as his replacement. It is noteworthy that Panchal is already in South Africa with the India A team.