Mumbai: India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has suffered a hit on his hand during a net session in Mumbai and the BCCI has summoned India A captain Priyank Panchal as cover for him ahead of the tour of South Africa this month. As of now, the extent of Rohit's injury is not very clear after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team's specialist Raghavendra aka Raghu.

"There are some issues with his hand but the medical team is trying to sort it out," a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

Meanwhile a BCCI official informed that Panchal, who scored 96 in an A Test match against South Africa A, has been called as cover.

“Panchal has been asked to report at the Mumbai team hotel tonight. He is there as a cover for Rohit. Also because he recently played in South Africa and scored runs, he was asked to join,” the official informed.

Panchal, the opening batter from Gujarat, has been in good form with 120 runs for India A with an average of just over 40. He has the experience of 100 first-class matches and has clocked 7011 runs at an average of 45.52 and has got 24 hundreds under his belt.

This is a big development after there were speculations around Rohit injury. BCCI could come up with announcement anytime soon.

Inputs from PTI