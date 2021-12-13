Mumbai: India’s Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has suffered a hit on his hand during a net session in Mumbai and the BCCI has summoned India A captain Priyank Panchal as cover for him ahead of the tour of South Africa this month. BCCI have confirmed that Rohit has sustained a left harm-string injury on Monday and will be out of the Test Series after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team’s specialist Raghavendra aka Raghu.Also Read - David Warner Named ICC Men's Player Of Month For November, Hayley Matthews Gets Women's Award

NEWS – Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

“There are some issues with his hand but the medical team is trying to sort it out,” a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

Meanwhile a BCCI official informed that Panchal, who scored 96 in an A Test match against South Africa A, has been called as cover.

“Panchal has been asked to report at the Mumbai team hotel tonight. He is there as a cover for Rohit. Also because he recently played in South Africa and scored runs, he was asked to join,” the official informed.

Panchal, the opening batter from Gujarat, has been in good form with 120 runs for India A with an average of just over 40. He has the experience of 100 first-class matches and has clocked 7011 runs at an average of 45.52 and has got 24 hundreds under his belt.

