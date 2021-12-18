New Delhi: The Virat Kohli versus BCCI saga has sparked a lot of controversy in the cricketing fraternity over the decision of naming Rohit Sharma as the permanent white-ball captain of the Indian Cricket Team. BCC President, Sourav Ganguly said that the board has informed the former RCB Captain, 48 hours before the decision was made but Virat Kohli has revealed in his press-conference that he was informed 1.5 hours before the squad announcement for the South Africa Tour. But amid all the speculations and controversies, former Pakistan international, Salman Butt has heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his sensibility towards new captain Rohit Sharma and supporting him at times of all the hysteria going around.Also Read - Virat Kohli-Rahul Dravid's Bromance at Johannesburg During Practice Ahead of Tests vs South Africa Steals Show; Pics go VIRAL

Former Kolkata Knight Riders batter have acknowledged both Kohli and Rohit as great match winners for the Indian team and considering their achievements, they are expected to handle a tricky situation in that way only. For him it's great to see someone of Kohli's stature to back the Mumbai Indians captain.

"It was very sensible from Virat Kohli. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been match winners for the Indian team. Considering their illustrious careers, you expect them to handle such situations in this way. It is going to be very good for the team environment as well. It is great that Kohli has backed Sharma and that should have been the case anyway," Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“Rohit is a very able captain and he is tactically sound. We’ve seen that in the games that he’s captained for India and in the IPL as well. So Rohit along with Rahul Bhai, who is a very balanced coach and a great man manager, will do their best. Both of them will have my absolute support and contribution in whatever vision they set for the team,” Kohli said in his presser.