Mumbai: A day after Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference, the Indian team left for Johannesburg on Thursday (December 16) morning from Mumbai. The Indian board shared a few pictures of the Indian players from inside the flight. In the pictures shared by the BCCI, the players looked happy and in a good space. The Kohli-led outfit will play their eighth series in South Africa and would be looking to win it this time.Also Read - UK Sees Highest COVID Daily Cases Amid Omicron Spread

BCCI shared four pictures where you can see Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Umesh Yadav. Kohli’s picture is not there. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Wants Sourav Ganguly to Clear Air After Virat Kohli's Controversial Press Conference, Feels BCCI Selectors Could've Handled Team India Captaincy Row Better

Despite the Omicron scare in South Africa, the Indian team will not undergo a hard quarantine. The team will most likely be in isolation for just a day, as per reports.

They will be tested thrice during their isolation and then enter a Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) following the results.

“Team India will quarantine upon arrival and will be released following the results of the arrival COVID-19 tests that will take place when the team arrives at their hotel. As long as it takes for the arrival Covid-19 test results to come out. No longer than a day,” a CSA spokesperson had told InsideSport on Tuesday.