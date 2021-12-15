New Delhi: Amid all the controversies surrounding the captaincy conundrum, test captain Kohli addressed a press conference ahead of the India tour of South Africa. This press conference will deemed as utmost importance as Kohli was expected to clear air on his availability during the ODI series.

There were several reports about Kohli not happy after being replaced as ODI captain. Some even suggested that Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not want to play together under each other’s captaincy. Some also pointed that Kohli was neglecting national duty for family. All these rumors were trashed by the test captain Kohli, by calling them unverified stories from wrong sources.

Kohli was adamant throughout the press conference that he is always available for selection for Team India. The master batter’s words reflected confidence in taking the team forward. He also said that there was always a sense of pride whenever he captained India in ODI’s.

“I am available for selection for ODI series. As far as I am concerned, I was always available.” Virat said in the press conference. He insisted that, “Earlier, it was said that I was at some event, which was not true. All those who are writing and their sources are not credible.

Virat Kohli said that the upcoming series against South Africa will be challenging as always because of the conditions. However, the team will try it’s best to win the series as the belief of winning in overseas test started with South Africa tour of 2018.

“We will do our best to win in South Africa. South Africa was the start for us to start believing in that we can win overseas followed by Australia and England. We are well placed and experienced to go and win a series in South Africa.” said Virat in the press conference.