Gauteng: Cricket South Africa have confirmed on Tuesday that premier bowler, Anrich Nortje will miss out all the 3 Test matches against India with the 1st Test starting from 26th December on Boxing Day at the Centurion due to a 'persistent injury.'

“He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” Cricket South Africa said in their statement.