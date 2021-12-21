Gauteng: Cricket South Africa have confirmed on Tuesday that premier bowler, Anrich Nortje will miss out all the 3 Test matches against India with the 1st Test starting from 26th December on Boxing Day at the Centurion due to a ‘persistent injury.’Also Read - IND vs SA COVID Crisis: Test Series Between Team India And South Africa to be Played Without Spectators, Confirms CSA
“He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” Cricket South Africa said in their statement.

The South African board have also made it clear that no replacement will be named for the Delhi Capitals pacer.
The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.
India tour of South Africa:
1st Test – December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion
2nd Test -January 3-7, Wanderers, Johannesburg
3rd Test -January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town
1st ODI – January 19, Boland Park, Paarl
2nd ODI -January 21, Boland Park, Paarl
3rd ODI – January 23, Newlands, Cape Town.
South Africa’s Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.