New Delhi: India are all set resume red-ball cricket as they take on South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion, starting from 26th Dec on Boxing Day. Rohit Sharma who was earlier appointed as deputy to Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game is ruled out due to an injury and now will make for KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Men in Blue.

Former National selector and ex cricketer, Saba Karim is very much confident that India will come out on top in the Test as well as the ODI series. Karim predicts Virat Kohli and co. will win the Test series by either 2-1 or 2-0 margin and also said that India are a far more formidable side when it comes to the limited-over game.

"Either 2-0 or 2-1 (in Tests). In ODI we are anyway a far superior side," he told to Sports Tiger.

Karim pointed out that India’s bench strength will once again come handy like the series against Australia and he believes that with the exciting youngsters coming in the squad, it will be an ideal combination for Team India against the Proteas.

“It is immensely strong (bench strength) and proof of that was shown by them in Australia. We won the fourth Test without I think five or six of our regular players. That shows the kind of strength that India have got in our reserves. And I expect the same this time around and it is our golden opportunity for us as well have an experienced set up. Plus we have some potentially exciting youngsters who are coming through to the team. It will be an ideal combination for us to do well in South Africa,” he said.