Mumbai: Uncertainty still looms large over the future of India's tour of South Africa, thanks to COVID-19s new variant, Omicron. Multiple reports suggest that both the boards – who have been in constant touch with each other – have decided to postpone the tour by a week. During the much-awaited away tour, India is set to play three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is.

The first India-South Africa Test will be played at Johannesburg, followed by the second match at Centurion (December 26) and the third match at Cape Town (January 3).

Reports suggest that the T20Is have been postponed.

It will be another taxing tour for the Indian team as there would be strict COVID protocols in place due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The Indian team – who were set to land in SA on December 9 – could be late.

So, how will the Indian team look? The announcement of the squad is likely to happen soon. It would be a formidable Indian side travelling to South Africa. A few players like Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah – who were on a well-deserved break – would join the side.

India could pick a 20-member squad for the tour. A few new faces would also in all probability be a part of the tour like Harshal Patel and Rutiraj Gaikwad. Shreyas Iyer, who has been in sublime form in red-ball cricket, is also likely to get picked along with Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is the Indian probable squad for the tour and the predicted XI for the first Test.

India cricket team squad for South Africa tour

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohamed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

India’s probable playing 11 for Test series

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav