New Delhi: Former Test cricketer, Wasim Jaffer points out the tricky challenges the South African bowlers will put up against the Indian batters, as Virat Kohli and Co. get ready for the 1st Test against the Rainbow Nation on Boxing Day at the Centurion.

Jaffer warns Team India of Kagiso Rabada, labelling him as 'one of the best' in the world but at the same time admitted that the Proteas' batting is not the same as they were before.

"South Africa has a decent fast bowling attack, there is no doubt. Rabada is one of the best. He is going to challenge the Indian batters. They have sufficient quality. Their pace bowling will definitely challenge India. But their batting is not the same like it was before. Nonetheless, it will be a challenging tour for India," Jaffer told News18.

The ex India international is not concerned about the Indian ‘first class’ bowling attack but it is the batting which concerns him. He has been saying for a while that if India gets 400 plus runs, there is a big chance that the Men in Blue will emerge victorious but it will be a big task for the batters to put runs on the board.

“India’s bowlers will keep their team in the game. The Indian fast bowling is very experienced now. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have a lot of experience. India has an all-round attack. I have been saying that if India scores 400 plus, it is more likely that it will win matches. Our bowling attack is first class. The challenge is for the batters to put scores on the board. That’s been the problem,” he said.