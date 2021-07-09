New Delhi: The Indian tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to start from July 13 is now set to be rescheduled following the positive Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lankan team set-up, according to a report published by Cricbuzz. The three-match ODI series is now set to be delayed by three to four days with a tentative start date as of now seems to either 17th or 18th July.Also Read - Sri Lanka Team's Data Analyst Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Batting Coach Grant Flower

It is learnt that the Sri Lankan Cricket Board is not willing to take any chances and wants its players to serve an extended period of quarantine to be on the safer side and rule out any possibility of an increased number of cases in the set-up that might put the entire tour at risk. Also Read - IND vs SL 2021: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal Should Play All 3 ODIs Against Sri Lanka, Will Boost Their Confidence, Says VVS Laxman

Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team Grant Flower has tested positive for Covid 19. He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease.https://t.co/2CiQhLGlXE — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 8, 2021

The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19.

He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday.#SLC #lka https://t.co/vIiApxLt7f — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 9, 2021

Recently, Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower and one of the team analysts tested positive for Covid-19 after their return from England tour. It is also learnt that the Sri Lankan board will send the revised schedule of matches to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the broadcasters on Saturday.

