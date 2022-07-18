New Delhi: Now that the England tour is over, Rohit Sharma and Co. would get ready for their next assignment and that is the tour of West Indies. In West Indies, India would play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. It is no secret that match timings in West Indies is not preferable for sub-continent viewers as the matches take place late in the night. It will be the first time that no private satellite channel would broadcast the matches, instead, DD and Fancode would do it. This is after Fancode partnered with DD Prasar Bharti to broadcast the matches LIVE on DD Freedish.Also Read - Virat Kohli Wanted Break, Did Not Want to Travel to West Indies; Assures Availability to BCCI For Asia Cup - Report

Prasar Bharati CEO Mayank Kumar Agrawal said, “Cricket is the undisputed leader in sports & entertainment in India. Even in the fast-growing digital age, there continues to be a significant market and audience for sports consumption on television, and we are glad to bring the upcoming India tour of the West Indies to the masses through DD Sports. While FanCode is building a unique digital experience for sports fans, their extension of rights to DD Sports will mean wider access to all sports fans for the series.” Also Read - BCCI Announce 18-Memeber Squad For T20I Series Against West Indies; Virat Kohli Rested, Rohit Sharma to Lead

FanCode co-founder Prasana Krishnan said, “DD Sports’ reach in smaller cities and towns is unbeatable, making it the ideal platform to televise the India tour of West Indies, while we continue to build a superior digital experience for fans nationally.” Also Read - KL Rahul to Kuldeep Yadav; Players to Watch Out For Ahead of T20 World Cup

In 2021, FanCode had inked a deal with the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) to air the series until 2024.